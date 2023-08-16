Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Huntsville ranked #1 for families by U.S. News & World Report

(WTVY News 4)
By Wade Smith
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City comes in at the top of a newly released rankings list from U.S. News & World Report.

On Wednesday, the media outlet ranked Huntsville ahead of San Jose and Green Bay as the best place for families relocating to a new city.

Here is how the rankings describe Huntsville:

Not only is Huntsville’s median annual salary, at $61,140, above the national average of $58,260, but residents spend just 19.62% of the median annual household income on the cost of living. Combine those statistics with how the cost of goods and services compare with other metro areas, Huntsville’s the fourth most affordable metro area out of the 150 places on the list. Huntsville also ranks No. 25 for its relatively low risk of extreme weather or natural disasters, and higher resilience to those that could occur.

Huntsville jumped one spot from #2 on the 2022-2023 rankings list. The Rocket City also came in at #2 overall on the “Best Places to Live” list.

See coverage of previous lists including Huntsville as a top city to live:

Huntsville named U.S. News & World Report best place to live

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Mandorie Hicks and Crystal Sameka Smith mugshots
Two people charged with trafficking nearly 3 pounds of fentanyl-laced pills in Huntsville
Arionna Grayson, 24 and Xavier Yarbrough, 26
Two people arrested after being found with 1,500 fentanyl pills in Decatur
Crash on I-565 near Research Park Blvd.
1 injured in wreck on I-565 near Research Park Blvd.
David Brown
Former Crestwood Medical Center employee indicted for sexual abuse
Dr. Bart Reeves
Albertville City School District announces choice for new Superintendent

Latest News

Extreme heat expected into the weekend
Alabama climatologist: new surveillance tracker to help city, county leaders plan for extreme heat
Sherwood Park residents voice concerns over loud, late night music from the Orion Ampitheatre
Sherwood Park residents voice concerns over loud, late-night music from the Orion Amphitheater
Alabama’s top climatologist weighs in on new national tracker for heat-related illnesses
Alabama’s top climatologist weighs in on new national tracker for heat-related illnesses
Sherwood Park residents voice concerns over loud, late-night music from the Orion Amphitheater
Sherwood Park residents voice concerns over loud, late night music from the Orion Amphitheater