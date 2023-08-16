Huntsville ranked #1 for families by U.S. News & World Report

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City comes in at the top of a newly released rankings list from U.S. News & World Report.

On Wednesday, the media outlet ranked Huntsville ahead of San Jose and Green Bay as the best place for families relocating to a new city.

Here is how the rankings describe Huntsville:

Not only is Huntsville’s median annual salary, at $61,140, above the national average of $58,260, but residents spend just 19.62% of the median annual household income on the cost of living. Combine those statistics with how the cost of goods and services compare with other metro areas, Huntsville’s the fourth most affordable metro area out of the 150 places on the list. Huntsville also ranks No. 25 for its relatively low risk of extreme weather or natural disasters, and higher resilience to those that could occur.

Huntsville jumped one spot from #2 on the 2022-2023 rankings list. The Rocket City also came in at #2 overall on the “Best Places to Live” list.

