Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

HPD officer involved in two vehicle wreck on Meridian St.

By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured following a two-vehicle wreck involving a Huntsville Police Department officer.

According to HPD officials, the wreck happened in the area of Meridian Street and Oakwood Avenue.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Mandorie Hicks and Crystal Sameka Smith mugshots
Two people charged with trafficking nearly 3 pounds of fentanyl-laced pills in Huntsville
Arionna Grayson, 24 and Xavier Yarbrough, 26
Two people arrested after being found with 1,500 fentanyl pills in Decatur
Crash on I-565 near Research Park Blvd.
1 injured in wreck on I-565 near Research Park Blvd.
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Milner Rushing owners speak about what forced them to sell their retail pharmacy to Walgreens
David Brown
Former Crestwood Medical Center employee indicted for sexual abuse

Latest News

(L-R) Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield, Hyundai Motor...
Hyundai to pump $290M investment into Alabama plant’s SUV production
Huntsville ranked #1 for families by U.S. News & World Report
Extreme heat expected into the weekend
Alabama climatologist: new surveillance tracker to help city, county leaders plan for extreme heat
Sherwood Park residents voice concerns over loud, late night music from the Orion Ampitheatre
Sherwood Park residents voice concerns over loud, late-night music from the Orion Amphitheater