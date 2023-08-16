HPD officer involved in two vehicle wreck on Meridian St.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured following a two-vehicle wreck involving a Huntsville Police Department officer.

According to HPD officials, the wreck happened in the area of Meridian Street and Oakwood Avenue.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries.

