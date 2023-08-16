Enjoy false Fall #1 of the year, heat returns by the weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Wednesday morning. What a fantastic and refreshing start we have this morning to kick off the day!

Fair skies are overhead and we have no fog to worry about for the morning drive to work and school, morning temps are comfortable in the lower 60s. Expect ample sunshine through the day today with highs staying roughly ten degrees below average in the lower 80s with a nice northerly breeze. It will be a great evening to spend some time outside with skies staying clear overnight and lows falling into the lower 60s again.

Areas of dense fog will be expected for the Thursday morning commute. Thursday and Friday will be similar days with low humidity levels and highs staying in the middle 80s to lower 90s.

The weekend forecast is trending hotter with highs in the middle to upper 90s. The best part of the forecast is we will remain rain and storm free for an extended stretch! We have declared 48 First Alert Weather Days for excessive heat and humidity for Sunday through Tuesday as heat index values will climb well into the triple digits.

