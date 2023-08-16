Deals
Birmingham VA hosts PACT Act Resource Fair in Florence

(WEAU)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Birmingham VA Health Care System is hosting a Veterans PACT Act and Resource Fair on Thursday.

The PACT Act was signed into law on August 10, 2022, which helps veterans get screened for exposure to things like burn pits and Agent Orange, which was used for deforestation during the Vietnam War. The PACT Act also helps the VA deliver care and benefits to veterans and survivors who were affected.

Birmingham VA is encouraging all eligible veterans and survivors to apply for their PACT Act-related health care and benefits.

At the resource fair, the Birmingham VA will offer information and the staff will help with:

  • Enrollment
  • Compensation and benefits counseling
  • Education benefits
  • Toxic Exposure Screenings
  • Health care resources

The event will be held on August 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Legion located at 318 S. Court Street, Florence, Alabama 35630.

