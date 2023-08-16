Alabama climatologist: new surveillance tracker to help city, county leaders plan for extreme heat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents of Alabama know that summer in the south brings warm weather, but WAFF 48 First Alert Meteorologists have been tracking extreme heat lately.

There’s been a similar situation playing out across the country, but White House officials want to make sure people stay weather alert and safe this summer with a new tool, meant to map emergency medical service responses across the country.

It’s the Heat-Related EMS Activation Surveillance Dashboard.

It’s meant to be an eye-opener to local mayors and health officials and get them to prioritize interventions like more cooling centers and outreach to at-risk populations during extreme heat situations.

Climate scientist, Dr. John Christy of UAH, says the tool is an important safety net, but it’s more important to know the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses. Dr. Christy learned the hard way and wound up in the hospital at one point because of heat-related issues.

“As a runner myself, one time I ended up in an ambulance because with four IVs in my arms, because I did not take the right precautions,” Dr. Christy said. “The scary part, I was not aware I was becoming dehydrated and suffered heat exhaustion. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke which is a serious condition, can lead to death. Sometimes, you can’t be the best judge of what is happening.”

In our area, the rate of EMS responses in both Cullman and DeKalb Counties is much higher than average according to the most recent numbers. The rate is also higher than normal in Limestone County.

In Birmingham, Jefferson County is also seeing much higher rates. Dr. Christy says it’s the big cities that you need to worry about when it comes to heat-related health problems.

“Big cities especially are warmer than the surrounding countryside. A good often 10 degrees hotter within the city,” Dr. Christy said. “So, if you’re in a city with all those buildings and concrete and asphalt and so on, you need pay better attention to the weather because it could be worse in those areas.”

