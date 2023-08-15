Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Toney man indicted for murder, assault

Robert Deangelo Shepherd, Jr. mugshot
Robert Deangelo Shepherd, Jr. mugshot(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Toney man charged with murder and assault has been indicted by a grand jury, according to court documents.

Robert Deangelo Shepherd Jr., who is accused of shooting two people and killing another, turned himself in to Sheriff’s investigators in 2022, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The Madison County grand jury filed the indictment on August 3, per court records.

Shepherd was charged with one count of murder and two counts of first-degree assault in May 2022. He remains in Madison County Jail.

There are currently no scheduled hearings on the docket against Shepherd.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Mandorie Hicks and Crystal Sameka Smith mugshots
Two people charged with trafficking nearly 3 pounds of fentanyl-laced pills in Huntsville
Displaced Huntsville Summit Residents still not able to return home
‘Didn’t even look like the same apartment anymore’: Huntsville Summit resident speaks out after returning to apartment
WAFF Excessive Heat
48 First Alert: Dangerous heat with strong to severe afternoon storms
Juan Ramirez, 23 and Nicholas Cardona, 21
Two Decatur men charged with attempted rape
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Trump, 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case

Latest News

The event is free and open to the public.
Madison County Department of Human Resources to hold career fair with over 50 vendors
Dr. Bart Reeves
Albertville City School District announces choice for new Superintendent
District leaders say the black unmarked USB-C chargers can short out and melt.
Decatur City Schools to replace laptop chargers following electrical shortage
WAFF AM 6:30-7:00am – Syncbak
Madison County Department of Human Resources to hold career fair with over 60 vendors