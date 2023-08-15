Toney man indicted for murder, assault

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Toney man charged with murder and assault has been indicted by a grand jury, according to court documents.

Robert Deangelo Shepherd Jr., who is accused of shooting two people and killing another, turned himself in to Sheriff’s investigators in 2022, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The Madison County grand jury filed the indictment on August 3, per court records.

Shepherd was charged with one count of murder and two counts of first-degree assault in May 2022. He remains in Madison County Jail.

There are currently no scheduled hearings on the docket against Shepherd.

