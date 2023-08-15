Deals
Thousands without power due to severe thunderstorms

(KPLC)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Thousands of customers are without power across the Tennessee Valley due to heavy lightning and rain in the area.

Decatur Utilities is currently reporting that approximately 3,700 customers are without power. Per Decatur Utilities, three of the outages are concentrated in blocks of 500 or more customers with other outages being smaller.

Click here to view the outage map.

Joe Wheeler EMC is currently reporting 56 customers in the Moulton area. Click here to view the outage map.

