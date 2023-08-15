Storms Overnight

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 2am for most of North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee. Expect strong to severe storms with intense lightning, very heavy rain and isolated damaging wind gusts. Some large hail is also possible. A few showers and storms will remain possible for the Tuesday morning commute. A much needed break in the heat, humidity and storms will move in Tuesday behind a cold front. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s by Wednesday morning with afternoon highs in the lower 80s. Expect perfect mornings and evenings through Thursday. It will start getting hotter Friday into the weekend but storm chances will remain very low.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.