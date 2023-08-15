Huntsville Red Cross preparing to help Hawaii wildfire victims

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials estimate close to 100 people have died as a result of the wildfires in Hawaii, with many more expected.

In the Tennessee Valley, members of the Red Cross are accepting donations and preparing volunteers to go to Hawaii. Spokesperson Annette Rowland said the organization is already preparing its Alabama volunteers to potentially drop what they’re doing and head overseas, but it could be awhile until the area is safe enough for volunteers.

She said volunteers are being educated on everything they’d need to survive the constant smoke in the air.

“You are not going on a vacation,” she said. “You’re going to help people who are in a very tough situation. Having masks available and those things a you might not really think of in a wildfire situation are really important for those people who may deploy.”

To contribute to the red cross, click here.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.