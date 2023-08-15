Quick, easy, and healthy after school snacks
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Snack time is a never-ending endeavor it seems. The kids get home from school and the first thing they ask for is something to eat. So, what do you give them that’s quick and healthy? More importantly, what can you do ahead of time to make it easier on yourself?
Kelli, a local mom, and D.I.Y expert, has three ideas that will help you breathe a little easier during the school week.
1. Grab-and-Go Snack Bowl
This can be set up at the beginning of the week so that snacks are always on hand! Planning ahead for snacktime with this method makes it convenient for kids. This also encourages healthy choices and portion control.
2. Greek Yogurt Peanut Butter and Chocolate Fruit Dip
This easy and healthy dip will have kiddos begging for more! It’s basically a peanut butter and chocolate dip made healthier with Greek yogurt. This recipe can also be nut allergy friendly by substituting the peanut butter with other nut butters.
Recipe:
- Greek yogurt
- Smooth peanut butter
- Unsweetened cocoa
- Honey (will naturally sweeten the dip)
- Ground cinnamon (optional)
- add 1/4c. -1/3c. peanut butter to 1 cup Greek yogurt and mix
- add 1/4c. cocoa powder
- add honey for desired sweetness
- dash of cinnamon (optional)
- mix all together in a bowl until smooth and serve with fruit
3. Tzatziki
If you have a kid at home that loves savory foods, you are going to want to keep this on hand during the school week. This option is healthy and full of protein and will keep children’s bellies full and happy until dinner time.
Recipe:
- Greek yogurt
- Grated cucumber (squeeze water out with a paper towel)
- Dill
- Garlic
- Lemon juice
- Stir everything together in a bowl and chill until ready to eat
- Serve with veggies, crackers, pita
