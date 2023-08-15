Operation Believe Program providing Christmas joy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Each year during the holiday season, non-profits collect gifts for children. But, what about the older kids? What do they get out of toy drives? Operation Believe by Christmas Charities Year Round is working to ensure that all kids and teens wake up to the best possible Christmas morning.

The purpose of Christmas Charities Year Round is to improve the quality of life for Madison County residents at no cost. Throughout the year, they provide:

Basic necessities year-round.

Year-round distribution of clothes, school supplies, and assistive technology medical equipment.

Year-round delivery of clothing to children at schools.

Distribution of toys and gifts to children, families, and seniors during the Christmas season.

Applications for Operations Believe open on September 5.

Application information (Beth Haynes)

To qualify for Operation Believe, you must live in Madison County and have a household income below $71,000.

An application must be filled out in person at 3054 Leeman Ferry Road Suite P Huntsville, AL 35801 Monday - Friday between 8 am-3 pm. A valid photo ID and Social Security Card for each child must be presented. Applications will be accepted from September 5 until November 10.

Adopt a stocking (Beth Haynes)

Stocking items (Beth Haynes)

Adopt a senior starts September 5 (Beth Haynes)

Christmas Charities Year Round will begin accepting toy donations in October. Churches, businesses, civic organizations, or individuals can hold toy drives. Christmas Charities Year Round will provide a donation bin if needed. Monetary donations are also accepted and the Christmas Charities Year Round team will shop for gifts on your behalf.

You can access the Amazon wish lists for teens here and for children here.

The organization is also in need of volunteers from November 13 until December 20. For volunteer information, visit here or call (256) 837-2373.

