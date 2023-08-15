More developments coming soon to Big Spring Park

Deals
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you are looking for more places to live, eat, stay or shop in Downtown Huntsville, you’re in luck. More development for Big Spring Park is on its way.

Right across the street from Big Spring Park is where you can find the AC Hotel as well as the Eclipse Apartment Complex. Behind that, more downtown construction.

Developers tell WAFF 48 News that it’s all a part of a bigger plan called ‘CityCentre’ at Big Spring Park. It’s meant to bring more places to live, play, work and stay in the downtown area.

Nadia Niakossary with RCP Companies, the company developing CityCentre, said the idea of the project is to help improve walkability in downtown Huntsville.

“The CityCentre master development as a whole is designed to connect the core of downtown and Big Spring Park to the Twickenham and Medical district areas of downtown so we’re trying to create more density within downtown Huntsville,” Niakossary said.

Developers just broke ground on a new addition to CityCentre, Bartley Lofts. The mixed-use apartment and retail facility will be ready for move-in in late 2025.

Niakossary said her company saw a demand for downtown living with the success of the Eclipse Complex and hit the ground running to provide more options to residents.

“People love to live at Eclipse because it has the best view of Big Spring Park and the downtown Huntsville skyline,” Niakossary said. “You’re also walking distance to things like concerts in the park that happen during the summer and all of the events that happen at the VBC, you’re also walking distance to the Publix in Twickenham.”

Niakossary said they also have plans to build a parking garage, another hotel, as well as a food hall for CityCentre.

They are currently in the process of leasing out retail spaces at the Eclipse complex. A Candado Tacos restaurant will be the first to move into the building and will open its doors before the end of the year.

Developers expect to wrap up the entire CityCentre project in the next 3-4 years.

