Man arrested after throwing rock through Morgan County Sheriff’s Office

Jason Michael Anello mugshot
Jason Michael Anello mugshot(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested after throwing a rock through a door at Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Monday night.

The door of the MCSO damaged by rock
The door of the MCSO damaged by rock(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old, Jason Michael Anello allegedly picked up a rock and threw it through the building’s lobby door. Anello then walked through the building and was arrested. He has been charged with Criminal Mischief - First Degree.

He was booked a few feet away into the Morgan County Jail. His bond is set at $10,000.

