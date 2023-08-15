Man arrested after throwing rock through Morgan County Sheriff’s Office
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested after throwing a rock through a door at Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Monday night.
According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old, Jason Michael Anello allegedly picked up a rock and threw it through the building’s lobby door. Anello then walked through the building and was arrested. He has been charged with Criminal Mischief - First Degree.
He was booked a few feet away into the Morgan County Jail. His bond is set at $10,000.
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.