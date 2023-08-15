Man arrested after throwing rock through Morgan County Sheriff’s Office

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested after throwing a rock through a door at Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Monday night.

The door of the MCSO damaged by rock (Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old, Jason Michael Anello allegedly picked up a rock and threw it through the building’s lobby door. Anello then walked through the building and was arrested. He has been charged with Criminal Mischief - First Degree.

He was booked a few feet away into the Morgan County Jail. His bond is set at $10,000.

