Madison County Department of Human Resources to hold career fair with over 50 vendors

The Madison County Department of Human Resources will be hosting a career and resource fair.
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County of Department of Human Resources A-RESET Program will hold a career and resource fair Wednesday.

The event will allow interested people to learn about current job openings, learn about technical training, and speak with local employers.

The career and resource fair will be at the Jaycee Building at John Hunt Park, located at 2180 Airport RD SW in Huntsville.

  • The event will be Aug. 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will be free to the public.

Madison County Department of Human Resources A-RESET program is the education and training component of the SNAP Program.

This event expects more than 50+ vendors, from recruiters of large employers, representatives from technical training and adult education programs, and many community resources that can assist in obtaining and maintaining employment.

