Huntsville woman indicted for 2021 apartment complex murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville woman was indicted by a grand jury for a deadly apartment complex shooting that took place in 2021, per court documents.

Back in Oct. 2021, 24-year-old Chassidy Jacoya White was charged with murder following a fatal shooting at the Tree Haven Glen Apartment complex in Huntsville. The indictment was filed by Madison County grand jury on August 3.

White was accused of killing 32-year-old Jabarry Tylon Lavell Keller after he was found dead in her apartment. Huntsville Police said an argument took place prior to the shooting.

White remains in Madison County Jail.

