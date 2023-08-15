Deals
Huntsville woman indicted for 2021 apartment complex murder

Chassidy Jacoya White mugshot
Chassidy Jacoya White mugshot(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville woman was indicted by a grand jury for a deadly apartment complex shooting that took place in 2021, per court documents.

Back in Oct. 2021, 24-year-old Chassidy Jacoya White was charged with murder following a fatal shooting at the Tree Haven Glen Apartment complex in Huntsville. The indictment was filed by Madison County grand jury on August 3.

White was accused of killing 32-year-old Jabarry Tylon Lavell Keller after he was found dead in her apartment. Huntsville Police said an argument took place prior to the shooting.

White remains in Madison County Jail.

