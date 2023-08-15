How you can retire comfortably by relying on your investment portfolio

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - When it comes to retirement, the hope is that all of your hard work will finally pay off but there’s more to it than that. Constructing a solid financial portfolio is key, according to financial expert Marshall Clay with the Welch Group.

With no more earned income, every dollar counts. That’s why Clay says it’s important to play a bit of defense once you reach retirement age.

“Now you’re transitioning to a period of time where it’s really about preservation of capital,” Clay explains.

The wealth management expert says making tweaks to the way in which you construct your portfolio can help you in the long run.

“The portfolios are really about getting the most out of life,” Clay said. “You want to position it where you can kind of maintain that lifestyle.”

A few ways to do this include having enough liquid assets and enough safe money that will allow you to make it through any potential downturn in the market.

On the flip side, the financial specialist recommends retirees be more conservative with companies they own, and understand what they own.

Another takeaway is for retirees to understand how to get the money out of the portfolio as different accounts have different tax consequences once you withdraw funds. Perhaps the biggest thing retirees should know is how moving money will affect their health care.

“The withdrawals can also affect your premiums for Medicare,” Clay said. “If you make mistakes on how you’re withdrawing money from these particular accounts, it could cause you to launch up into higher brackets as it pertains to Medicare which could increase your premiums.”

