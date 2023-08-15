Heavy rain & storms end early, less humidity by the afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Tuesday morning. The cold front continues to push across the Tennessee Valley early this morning and is still producing clusters of heavy rainfall and embedded thunderstorms.

These storms should remain below severe criteria but are still producing 30+ mph wind gusts, frequent cloud to ground lightning and very heavy rainfall. Please watch out for puddles and any flooded roadways on your morning drive to work or school. Scattered rain showers and isolated storms will stay with us through roughly mid-morning before we gradually start to see some clearing in the cloud cover. Highs today will only reach the low to middle 80s with a WNW breeze between 5 to 10 miles per hour. As the northwest flow kicks in we will feel the humidity levels dropping very quickly and it will be a great evening to be outside.

Skies stay mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight into Wednesday morning with lows falling into the lower 60s, this will be the most refreshing morning we have seen in a long time! Wednesday will be a perfect August day with low humidity, sunshine and high temperatures in the lower 80s. Another clear and comfortable evening is expected Wednesday into Thursday with lows again in the lower 60s. Thursday and Friday will be similar days with comfortable humidity levels and highs in the middle 80s to lower 90s.

The sunny and rain-free stretch will continue into the weekend but high temperatures will be closer to normal in the lower to middle 90s. Next week shows a big ridge of high pressure building in and this will allow temperatures to rise into the middle to upper 90s!

