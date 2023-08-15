Deals
Former Crestwood Hospital employee indicted for sexual abuse

By Kate Norum
Aug. 15, 2023
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Crestwood Hospital employee was indicted by a grand jury for sexual abuse of a child less than 12-years-old, according to court documents.

David Andrew Brown, former Human Resources Director at Crestwood Hospital, was charged and arrested with Sex Abuse on July 25, 2022. A Madison County grand jury formally charged Brown on August 3.

Brown is scheduled back in court on December 6 for a pretrial hearing. While his trial is set for Jan 8. 2024.

