Florence man accused of inappropriately touching 5-year-old

He now faces attempted sexual abuse and attempted rape charges.
Carlos Che, 55
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence man was arrested over the weekend and charged with attempted sexual abuse and rape charges, according to WAFF 48′s News partner, The Times Daily.

The 55-year-old is accused of inappropriately touching a 5-year-old girl on Saturday night in Florence.

According to court documents The Times Daily acquired, the man allegedly touched the girl’s private area and made her kiss his private area.

Carlos Che was arrested and charged with attempted sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old and attempted first-degree rape. He was booked into the Lauderdale County Jail where he is being held on a $100,000 bond.

