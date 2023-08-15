Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Decatur City Schools to replace laptop chargers following electrical shortage

District leaders say the black unmarked USB-C chargers can short out and melt.
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Leaders at Decatur City Schools are recalling the laptop chargers given to students following an electrical defect.

Students in the district were issued USB-C chargers for school-issued devices, however, they will be replaced due to the cord melting, according to the district.

The USB-C cords power most, if not all, of the devices within Decatur City Schools for students and staff. The power cord affected is solid black, unbranded with no label such as Dell, Lenovo, Apple, etc.

Decatur City Schools’ technology department aims to replace the non-branded USB-C power cords with new branded power cords.

Bryan Keenum with Decatur City Schools says one of the reasons for the urge to replace it due to a staff member’s cord melting in their hand.

Keenum will be working to immediately replace the unbranded USB-C power cords.

But for now, anyone in the Decatur City School system with an unbranded USB-C power cable is urged to return it to the school library for a replacement.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Mandorie Hicks and Crystal Sameka Smith mugshots
Two people charged with trafficking nearly 3 pounds of fentanyl-laced pills in Huntsville
Displaced Huntsville Summit Residents still not able to return home
‘Didn’t even look like the same apartment anymore’: Huntsville Summit resident speaks out after returning to apartment
WAFF Excessive Heat
48 First Alert: Dangerous heat with strong to severe afternoon storms
Juan Ramirez, 23 and Nicholas Cardona, 21
Two Decatur men charged with attempted rape
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Trump, 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case

Latest News

WAFF AM 6:30-7:00am – Syncbak
Madison County Department of Human Resources to hold career fair with over 60 vendors
District leaders say the black unmarked USB-C chargers can short out and melt.
Decatur City Schools to replace laptop chargers after cable melts in hand
Power restored to thousands after Monday evening thunderstorms
48 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Brad Travis provides us with Monday night's forecast
48 FIRST ALERT: Monday 10 p.m. weather forecast