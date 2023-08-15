Decatur City Schools to replace laptop chargers following electrical shortage

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Leaders at Decatur City Schools are recalling the laptop chargers given to students following an electrical defect.

Students in the district were issued USB-C chargers for school-issued devices, however, they will be replaced due to the cord melting, according to the district.

The USB-C cords power most, if not all, of the devices within Decatur City Schools for students and staff. The power cord affected is solid black, unbranded with no label such as Dell, Lenovo, Apple, etc.

Decatur City Schools’ technology department aims to replace the non-branded USB-C power cords with new branded power cords.

Bryan Keenum with Decatur City Schools says one of the reasons for the urge to replace it due to a staff member’s cord melting in their hand.

Keenum will be working to immediately replace the unbranded USB-C power cords.

But for now, anyone in the Decatur City School system with an unbranded USB-C power cable is urged to return it to the school library for a replacement.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.