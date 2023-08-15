Cooler, Drier, & Less Humidity This Afternoon | Refreshing Evening Ahead!

Scattered showers and isolated storms are now ending across the Valley and expect to see skies gradually clearing as we head into the afternoon paving the way for some pops of sunshine. Highs today will only reach the low to middle 80s as we usher much drier and cooler air from the northwest. You’ll feel the humidity levels dropping very quickly throughout the day and it will be a great evening to be outside.

Skies stay mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight into Wednesday morning with lows falling into the lower 60s. This will be the most refreshing morning we have seen in a long time! Wednesday will be a perfect August day with low humidity, sunshine, and high temperatures in the lower 80s. Another clear and comfortable evening is expected Wednesday into Thursday with lows again in the lower 60s. Thursday and Friday will be similar days with comfortable humidity levels and highs in the middle 80s to lower 90s.

The sunny and rain-free stretch will continue into the weekend, but high temperatures will be closer to normal in the lower to middle 90s. Next week shows a big ridge of high pressure building in and this will allow temperatures to rise into the middle to upper 90s.

