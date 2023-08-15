Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Cooler, Drier, & Less Humidity This Afternoon | Refreshing Evening Ahead!

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scattered showers and isolated storms are now ending across the Valley and expect to see skies gradually clearing as we head into the afternoon paving the way for some pops of sunshine. Highs today will only reach the low to middle 80s as we usher much drier and cooler air from the northwest. You’ll feel the humidity levels dropping very quickly throughout the day and it will be a great evening to be outside.

Skies stay mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight into Wednesday morning with lows falling into the lower 60s. This will be the most refreshing morning we have seen in a long time! Wednesday will be a perfect August day with low humidity, sunshine, and high temperatures in the lower 80s. Another clear and comfortable evening is expected Wednesday into Thursday with lows again in the lower 60s. Thursday and Friday will be similar days with comfortable humidity levels and highs in the middle 80s to lower 90s.

The sunny and rain-free stretch will continue into the weekend, but high temperatures will be closer to normal in the lower to middle 90s. Next week shows a big ridge of high pressure building in and this will allow temperatures to rise into the middle to upper 90s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Mandorie Hicks and Crystal Sameka Smith mugshots
Two people charged with trafficking nearly 3 pounds of fentanyl-laced pills in Huntsville
Displaced Huntsville Summit Residents still not able to return home
‘Didn’t even look like the same apartment anymore’: Huntsville Summit resident speaks out after returning to apartment
Juan Ramirez, 23 and Nicholas Cardona, 21
Two Decatur men charged with attempted rape
WAFF Excessive Heat
48 First Alert: Dangerous heat with strong to severe afternoon storms
Arionna Grayson, 24 and Xavier Yarbrough, 26
Two people arrested after being found with 1,500 fentanyl pills in Decatur

Latest News

Power restored to thousands after Monday evening thunderstorms
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
48 First Alert: Heavy rain & storms end early, less humidity by the afternoon
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
48 First Alert Weather: Heavy rain & storms end early, less humidity by the afternoon
10 Day Forecast
Storms Overnight