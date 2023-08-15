Deals
Albertville City School District announces choice for new Superintendent

Dr. Bart Reeves(Albertville City Schools)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Albertville City Schools Board of Education named its choice for superintendent on Tuesday morning.

School Board members announced Dr. Bart Reeves as their choice for the position at a meeting on August 15.

Dr. Reeves was the assistant executive director for the Alabama Association of School Boards. He was formerly the superintendent of Satsuma City Schools and Jackson County Schools. He previously severed as a principal and assistant principal at two other north Alabama schools.

Previous Superintendent Dr. Boyd English retired on after six years in the position.

“Since I arrived in January of 2018, there have been accomplishments that we have achieved together and also hardships that we have overcome together,” Dr. English said in his letter to the board. “We have restructured from within our schools to provide a promising future for our students, expanded opportunities for all students, overcame a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, and invested in capital projects that will provide state-of-the-art programs and facilities for future generations of Aggies.

Five finalists were interviewed in the process to select the new system super.

Interviews scheduled for the role will be taking place at the Albertville Fine Arts Center from 6 to 7 p.m., over the span of two weeks, starting Aug. 1.

