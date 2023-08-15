4 tips for getting back on track this fall

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - As the summer wraps up, so too does the feeling of being out of a routine. Brittany, the owner of and a trainer at Balanced Bootcamp, shared her four tips for getting back on track as we enter a more structured season!

To set herself up for success, Brittany does anything she can to plan to make her schedule run more smoothly! This lowers her stress level, reduces her anxiety, and removes any excuses that could lead to self-sabotaging.

If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail (Ellen McDonald)

When we set unrealistic expectations for ourselves, we are setting ourselves up for failure. We’re coming out of summer break and getting back into a routine is not always easy.

Have realistic expectations for yourself (Ellen McDonald)

Brittany also says to prioritize yourself during this time. Treat it like an important meeting or an event for your kid. You would not cancel on them, so why would you cancel on yourself?

Prioritize your healthier schedule (Ellen McDonald)

Lastly, Brittany says to start by adding smaller workouts and incorporating more water into your routine and day. Balanced Bootcamp offers all the content to help you be as successful as you can be!

Start Small and add as you succeed (Ellen McDonald)

