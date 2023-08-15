Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

1 injured in wreck on I-565 near Research Park Blvd.

(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A driver was injured in a crash on I-565 near Research Park Blvd. on Tuesday.

According to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, the driver left the roadway and hit a tree near the side of the interstate just after 11 a.m. on August 15.

The driver was taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in critical, but stable condition.

Traffic in the area is delayed at this time.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Mandorie Hicks and Crystal Sameka Smith mugshots
Two people charged with trafficking nearly 3 pounds of fentanyl-laced pills in Huntsville
Displaced Huntsville Summit Residents still not able to return home
‘Didn’t even look like the same apartment anymore’: Huntsville Summit resident speaks out after returning to apartment
Juan Ramirez, 23 and Nicholas Cardona, 21
Two Decatur men charged with attempted rape
WAFF Excessive Heat
48 First Alert: Dangerous heat with strong to severe afternoon storms
Arionna Grayson, 24 and Xavier Yarbrough, 26
Two people arrested after being found with 1,500 fentanyl pills in Decatur

Latest News

David Brown
Former Crestwood Hospital employee indicted for sexual abuse
Justin Daniel Watts
I-565 shooting suspect indicted for murder
Chassidy Jacoya White mugshot
Huntsville woman indicted for 2021 apartment complex murder
Robert Deangelo Shepherd, Jr. mugshot
Toney man indicted for murder, assault