1 injured in wreck on I-565 near Research Park Blvd.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A driver was injured in a crash on I-565 near Research Park Blvd. on Tuesday.

According to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, the driver left the roadway and hit a tree near the side of the interstate just after 11 a.m. on August 15.

The driver was taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in critical, but stable condition.

Traffic in the area is delayed at this time.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.