Two people charged with trafficking nearly 3 pounds of fentanyl-laced pills in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were charged with allegedly trafficking fentanyl-laced pills in Huntsville early Monday morning.

According to Huntsville Police, the North Alabama Drug Task Force (NADTF) charged 44-year-old Curtis Mandorie Hicks and 43-year-old, Crystal Sameka Smith with drug trafficking. Investigators seized 2.2 pounds of fentanyl-laced pills from Hicks and Smith. The pills were reportedly made to look like ecstasy pills.

The incident happened near Old Madison Pike and Robinhood Lane around 1 a.m. Police say the individuals are believed to be from South Carolina and Florida.

They were both booked in the Madison County Jail each with a $1.5 million bond.

Huntsville PD says the investigation remains ongoing.

