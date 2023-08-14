Deals
Two people charged with trafficking nearly 3 pounds of fentanyl-laced pills in Huntsville

Curtis Mandorie Hicks and Crystal Sameka Smith mugshots
Curtis Mandorie Hicks and Crystal Sameka Smith mugshots(Madison County Jail)
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were charged with allegedly trafficking fentanyl-laced pills in Huntsville early Monday morning.

According to Huntsville Police, the North Alabama Drug Task Force (NADTF) charged 44-year-old Curtis Mandorie Hicks and 43-year-old, Crystal Sameka Smith with drug trafficking. Investigators seized 2.2 pounds of fentanyl-laced pills from Hicks and Smith. The pills were reportedly made to look like ecstasy pills.

The incident happened near Old Madison Pike and Robinhood Lane around 1 a.m. Police say the individuals are believed to be from South Carolina and Florida.

They were both booked in the Madison County Jail each with a $1.5 million bond.

Huntsville PD says the investigation remains ongoing.

