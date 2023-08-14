Deals
Two Decatur men charged with attempted rape

By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday, two people out of Decatur were arrested on attempted rape charges.

According to the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance call at an apartment complex on Carridale St. SW. The two people Juan Ramirez, 23 and Nicholas Cardona, 21 were detained once officers arrived.

During the investigation, officers determined that the two had attempted to rape a woman at the complex. They were both charged with Attempted Rape - 1st Degree.

Ramirez and Cardone were taken to the Morgan County Jail where they are being held on a $15,000 bond.

