Rain suspends Trash Panda series finale, game to be made up in Mississippi later

MADISON, Ala. (Press Release from Rocket City Trash Pandas) - Sunday afternoon’s game between the Rocket City Trash Pandas and Mississippi Braves has been suspended in the top of the second inning to inclement weather.

The game will be completed at Mississippi’s Trustmark Park during the Trash Pandas’ trip there between August 29 and September 3. More information on the continuation of the game will be available in the coming days.

Tickets from Sunday’s game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any future 2023 Rocket City Trash Pandas regular season home game (excluding Wednesday night games) subject to availability. Tickets must be exchanged in person at the Wicks Family Foundation Ticket Office located at Toyota Field. All parking purchased through Clutch will be refunded. In order to exchange a ticket from Sunday’s game to an All You Can Eat Wednesday, a $9 upgrade fee per ticket is required.

The Trash Pandas (49-58, 18-20 second half) hit the road to begin a six-game series against the Tennessee Smokies on Tuesday night. First pitch at Smokies Stadium is set for 6 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio.

