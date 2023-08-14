Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Rain suspends Trash Panda series finale, game to be made up in Mississippi later

A tarp covers Toyota Field in Madison after the Trash Pandas game is rained out on August 13th,...
A tarp covers Toyota Field in Madison after the Trash Pandas game is rained out on August 13th, 2023(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (Press Release from Rocket City Trash Pandas) - Sunday afternoon’s game between the Rocket City Trash Pandas and Mississippi Braves has been suspended in the top of the second inning to inclement weather.

The game will be completed at Mississippi’s Trustmark Park during the Trash Pandas’ trip there between August 29 and September 3. More information on the continuation of the game will be available in the coming days.

Tickets from Sunday’s game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any future 2023 Rocket City Trash Pandas regular season home game (excluding Wednesday night games) subject to availability. Tickets must be exchanged in person at the Wicks Family Foundation Ticket Office located at Toyota Field. All parking purchased through Clutch will be refunded. In order to exchange a ticket from Sunday’s game to an All You Can Eat Wednesday, a $9 upgrade fee per ticket is required.

The Trash Pandas (49-58, 18-20 second half) hit the road to begin a six-game series against the Tennessee Smokies on Tuesday night. First pitch at Smokies Stadium is set for 6 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
ALEA: Two dead in Colbert County single-vehicle crash
Four teens arrested after altercation
4 juveniles arrested after altercation in Madison
Tyron Ellison, 49
Male suspect arrested in connection to Church Street shooting
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
The gunshot victim made his way to the Checkers restaurant on University Drive for help after...
Huntsville home burglary leads to man shot, fleeing scene to University Drive

Latest News

Huntsville City FC logo
Huntsville City FC’s win streak snapped by Crown Legacy FC
School leaders announced today that former Sparkman student will take over as the varsity...
Sparkman High School announces alumna as new softball coach
Alabama A&M Head Coach Connell Maynor (left) instructs a Bulldogs player at practice.
Bulldogs at work
WAFF 48 Sports Director Carl Prather previews the 2023 teams for Scottsboro, Austin, Brewer &...
48 Blitz High School Football Previews: Get to know 4 more north Alabama teams