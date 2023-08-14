Deals
Person recovering after car ran off road into Flint Creek

Road to back up in Morgan County on Highway 31 near Flint Creek.
Road to back up in Morgan County on Highway 31 near Flint Creek.(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A person has been transported to a hospital after a vehicle allegedly ran off the road into Flint Creek in Hartselle Monday.

Decatur firefighters were able to pull the person from the vehicle/water and Morgan County deputies say the person was being transported to the hospital

Motorists should use caution on Highway 31 near Flint Creek, deputies say.

