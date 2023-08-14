Person recovering after car ran off road into Flint Creek

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A person has been transported to a hospital after a vehicle allegedly ran off the road into Flint Creek in Hartselle Monday.

Decatur firefighters were able to pull the person from the vehicle/water and Morgan County deputies say the person was being transported to the hospital

Motorists should use caution on Highway 31 near Flint Creek, deputies say.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.