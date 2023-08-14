Movement Monday: how to stretch for a run

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Even though it might not feel great outside right now, fall will be here before we know it!

As the weather cools down and the leaves start to fall, one way to stay fit and active is by running! Paul Powell, owner of Stretch Zone, shared some easy stretches you can do at home to make sure you stay in tip-top shape!

If you’re planning to hit the pavement for the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run, you’ll want to make sure to try these! To register for the run, scan the QR code below.

Registration for the 20th annual ribbon run is now open. (WAFF 48)

