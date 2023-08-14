Deals
Mount Carmel Elementary briefly evacuated due to gas leak

By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday morning students and staff at Mount Carmel Elementary School evacuated the campus due to a gas leak, per an official with Madison County Schools.

Just before 10 a.m., students and staff observed the smell of natural gas. Officials say MTCES staff immediately put a safety plan into action and evacuated the building. Students and staff were secured in a nearby school, while Huntsville Utilities and MCSS staff were able to locate the natural gas leak and shut it off.

The leak allegedly started after a construction worker accidentally penetrated a gas line behind the school.

Students are now back resuming their typical day at MTCES following an inspection.

