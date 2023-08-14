Deals
Man charged with trafficking fentanyl, meth in Decatur

Joshua Houston Nesmith mugshot
Joshua Houston Nesmith mugshot(Decatur Police Department)
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested on Aug. 11 for trafficking fentanyl, meth, and more illegal substances in Decatur.

According to Decatur Police, contact was made with the driver of Nauvoo, Joshua Houston Neismith, 40, following a traffic stop near the intersection of Central Avenue and Poole Valley Road.

Officers say they initiated a vehicle search, which yielded a trafficking quantity of fentanyl, a trafficking quantity of fentanyl and methamphetamine mixture, a quantity of heroin, synthetic cannabinoid “spice”, controlled substance medication, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm. The on-call Vice/Narcotics Investigator was notified and responded to the scene.

Police placed Nesmith under arrest and charged him with the following:

  • Two counts of trafficking in dangerous drugs
  • Three counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance
  • Illegal possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Obstructing governmental operations.

He was booked in the Morgan County Jail. His bond is set at a $250,000 cash bond for the trafficking charges, and a $3,600 bond for the remaining charges.

