Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Get your gourmet on

Take a cooking class at Rafael’s Table
Learn to make your favorite Italian dishes at home by taking a cooking class at Rafael's Table
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Have you ever tried to make Italian at home and thought that something was missing? Maybe the sauce was not right. It could have been that you used the wrong cheese. Or, what if it was simply because you were not making your own pasta?

Making homemade pasta is not difficult, but it does require some trial and error. To avoid those beginner mistakes, you can take a cooking class at Rafael’s Table!

Rafael's Table is an eclectic gourmet food shop specializing in small-batch pasta!
Rafael's Table is an eclectic gourmet food shop specializing in small-batch pasta!(Patrick Akers)

They just recently moved into a new space in RR3 at Lowe Mill. For those of you who are fans of chocolate, they are right next door to Pizelle’s Confections. In their new space, they have a retail area and then a classroom. Offering both public and private classes, you can get hands-on cooking experience!

Payton got to make her own Pasta at Rafael's Table!
Payton got to make her own Pasta at Rafael's Table!(Patrick Akers)

To be amongst the first to receive class schedules, be sure to sign-up for their emails! You can also check out their upcoming classes here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens arrested after altercation
4 juveniles arrested after altercation in Madison
The gunshot victim made his way to the Checkers restaurant on University Drive for help after...
Huntsville home burglary leads to man shot, fleeing scene to University Drive
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
Location of Saturday's fatal boat crash
One killed in early morning boat crash in Lauderdale Co.
Fatal crash generic
ALEA: Two dead in Colbert County single-vehicle crash