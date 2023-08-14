Get your gourmet on

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Have you ever tried to make Italian at home and thought that something was missing? Maybe the sauce was not right. It could have been that you used the wrong cheese. Or, what if it was simply because you were not making your own pasta?

Making homemade pasta is not difficult, but it does require some trial and error. To avoid those beginner mistakes, you can take a cooking class at Rafael’s Table!

Rafael's Table is an eclectic gourmet food shop specializing in small-batch pasta! (Patrick Akers)

They just recently moved into a new space in RR3 at Lowe Mill. For those of you who are fans of chocolate, they are right next door to Pizelle’s Confections. In their new space, they have a retail area and then a classroom. Offering both public and private classes, you can get hands-on cooking experience!

Payton got to make her own Pasta at Rafael's Table! (Patrick Akers)

To be amongst the first to receive class schedules, be sure to sign-up for their emails! You can also check out their upcoming classes here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.