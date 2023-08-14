Get involved in Huntsville Restaurant Week

Deals
Chef Tyler and Chef James share dishes for Huntsville Restaurant Week
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Huntsville Restaurant Week officially kicked off last Friday! It is part of Huntsville Culinary Month, where Huntsvillians can experience hands-on classes, demonstrations, and one-night-only events from industry trendsetters.

The “main course” of the month is happening now until Sunday, August 20. During this week, participating restaurants will offer exclusive deals on popular menu items, or unique, limited-time-only menu items! Some locations are even offering giveaways and prizes for those who come and enjoy their specials.

To see the full list of participating locations, visit here.

Celebrate Huntsville food and drink all week
Celebrate Huntsville food and drink all week(Pam Williams)

