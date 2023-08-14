Deals
“Didn’t even look like the same apartment anymore”: Huntsville Summit resident speaks out after returning to apartment

Displaced Huntsville Summit Residents still not able to return home
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After almost two weeks at a motel, Nathan Hopkins returned back to his Huntsville Summit home on Friday. Weeks ago, a fire forced him and other residents out of the building for days.

But he returned an apartment left in shambles. His floors had been ripped up, with water leaks damaging his belongings. Power doesn’t flow through his entire apartment and he also lacks AC, but he says management’s response to addressing these issues has been nonexistent.

WAFF asked him if he had faith that management would step in to fix his issues. “No not really,” he replied.

While Hopkins tries to make the best out of a tough situation, he says maintenance requests after maintenance requests have gone unanswered.

“I’ve had to cobble together drop cords to get portable ACs in there. Plastic sheeting to make a little bubble to seal off one room just to get cool enough to lay down,” he said. “And not to mention getting very creative on making a meal.”

He’s been in contact with management regarding his issues in the past but he says at the end of the day, their excuse is usually all the same.

“‘We’ll try to get to it.’ Like this [past] Friday, it was 4:30, about 30 minutes before the office closes, an issue came up with the power,” Hopkins said. She’s just [like] ‘oh, we’ll try to get you an electrician out here Monday then left.”

WAFF has reached out to management about Hopkin’s concerns but have not heard back.

