Decatur man charged with capital murder in 2019, takes plea deal

Ulysses Wilkerson
Ulysses Wilkerson(Source: Decatur Police Department)
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was arrested and charged with capital murder in 2019 has taken a plea deal, per court documents.

According to court documents, Ulysses Wilkerson has pled guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in a plea agreement that was filed on August 10 in Morgan County Circuit Court.

Wilkerson was arrested in April 2019, along with Zachary Williams for the murder of Michael Irvin Jr. who was shot and killed in his home on Marion St. in Decatur.

Williams was acquitted following a non-guilty verdict in Dec. 2022 by Morgan County Circuit Court.

The plea agreement entails Wilkerson serving a split 20-year sentence in DOC along with a three-year probationary period supervised by the state.

