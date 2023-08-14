Dangerous heat Monday with strong to severe afternoon storms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Monday morning. After a very active weekend of stormy weather we have one more day of storms before a pattern change finally settles in over the Tennessee Valley.

We start off the morning with mainly fair skies and some areas of patchy fog, morning temps are warm and muggy in the low to middle 70s. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for most counties through 8:00 PM CDT for heat indices between 105 to 112 degrees. Please practice heat safety and stay hydrated as this heat can be potentially dangerous. We will be tracking another cluster of scattered thunderstorms from late morning into the afternoon. Some of these storms may be strong to severe in nature with threats of damaging wind gusts, hail, frequent lighting and heavy rainfall.

It looks like we will see a break in the storms this evening before a highly advertised cold front moves across the area. This cold front will bring one more additional round of very heavy rainfall and stronger storms overnight into early Tuesday morning. Rain showers and storms should wrap up by the end of the morning commute and the wind will shift to the northwest.

This northwest flow will be a game changer for the rest of the week. This needed pattern change will bring drier air into the Tennessee Valley and will keep us rain and storm free. Highs for Tuesday through Thursday will be below average in the low to middle 80s with low humidity and dry skies. Temps will warm back to near average by Friday into the weekend.

