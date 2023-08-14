Dangerous Heat & Humidity Continues This Afternoon | Strong Storms Possible Overnight

Deals
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After a very active weekend of stormy weather, we have one more day of storms before a pattern change finally settles in over the Tennessee Valley. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for most counties through 8:00 p.m. for heat indices between 105 to 112 degrees. Please practice heat safety and stay hydrated as this heat can be potentially dangerous.

It looks like most of us will stay dry and hot through the afternoon and into the early evening before a highly advertised cold front moves across the area. This cold front will bring one more additional round of very heavy rainfall and stronger storms overnight into early Tuesday morning. Showers and storms should wrap up by the end of the morning commute and the wind will shift to the northwest.

This northwest flow will be a game-changer for the rest of the week. This needed pattern change will bring drier air into the Tennessee Valley and will keep us rain and storm-free. Highs for Tuesday through Thursday will be below average in the low to middle 80s with low humidity and dry conditions. Temperatures will warm back to near average in the low 90s by Friday and into the weekend.

