Athens PD investigating Sunday shooting on Hardy Street

APD Investigating shooting in Athens.
APD Investigating shooting in Athens.(MGN)
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday evening on Hardy Street.

Athens PD Captain, Brett Constable says at 5:36 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Hardy Street for a reported gunshot victim. A 43-year-old male was found in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital and continues to receive treatment.

APD says there is no active threat and they have a suspect identified and are following several leads concerning his whereabouts.

Any people with information regarding this case are encouraged to call Athens Police Detective Joe McClanahan at (256) 233-8777.

