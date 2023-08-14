Athens PD investigating Sunday shooting on Hardy Street

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday evening on Hardy Street.

Athens PD Captain, Brett Constable says at 5:36 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Hardy Street for a reported gunshot victim. A 43-year-old male was found in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital and continues to receive treatment.

APD says there is no active threat and they have a suspect identified and are following several leads concerning his whereabouts.

Any people with information regarding this case are encouraged to call Athens Police Detective Joe McClanahan at (256) 233-8777.

