Amber Alert: 3 missing children from Indiana believed to be in extreme danger
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Monday in Indiana for three missing children between the ages of 3 and 8 years old.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department requested the activation of the alert. The children reported missing are Dylan Dempsey, an 8-year-old boy who is 4 feet, 2 inches tall and 55 pounds with black hair with brown eyes and last seen wearing a white Champion T-shirt with gray basketball shorts; Daiton Dempsey, a 4-year-old boy, 3-foot-11 and 42 pounds with black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a graphic T-shirt; and Dalilah Sanders, a 3-year-old girl described as 2 feet, 10 inches tall and 30 pounds with black hair and brown eyes last seen wearing a long-sleeve black shirt.
Dylan, Daiton and Dalilah were last seen Monday at 10 a.m. in Indianapolis and believed to be in extreme danger.
The suspect, Kevin Lamar Dempsey, is a 39-year-old man who is 6-foot-1, 165 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and driving a red 2014 Ford Mustang Convertible with Indiana plate KEVIN5.
Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6541 or call 911.
