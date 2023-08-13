Overnight Huntsville shooting on University Drive leaves one injured

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A shooting that happened overnight on University Drive has left one person injured, per Huntsville Police.

Police say the gunshot victim, a black male in his 40s, made his way to the Checkers fast-food restaurant on University Drive in Huntsville after being shot several streets away around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The victim was shot in the forearm and has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect is a woman and is in custody.

Huntsville Police continues to investigate what led up to this shooting and WAFF will update with more information as it becomes available.

