Overnight Huntsville shooting near University Drive leaves one injured

The gunshot victim made his way to the Checkers restaurant on University Drive for help after being shot several streets away, per Huntsville PD.
By Kate Norum and Sean Dowling
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A shooting that happened overnight near University Drive has left one person injured, per Huntsville Police.

Police say the gunshot victim, a black male in his 40s, made his way to the Checkers fast-food restaurant on University Drive in Huntsville. The victim was reportedly shot in the forearm several streets away around 12:30 a.m. Sunday and was taken to the hospital. He has non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

Police say the suspect is a woman and is in custody.

Huntsville Police continues to investigate what led up to this shooting and WAFF will update with more information as it becomes available.

