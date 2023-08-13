One killed in early morning boat crash in Lauderdale Co.

WATERLOO, Ala. (WAFF) -A man from Mississippi is dead following an early morning boat crash on Pickwick Lake in Lauderdale County Saturday.

State Troopers tell us 63 year old Ricky Rodgers of Iuka, Mississippi was killed when his fishing boat struck a support column on the Second Creek Bridge. That’s just north of Waterloo.

Troopers say Rodgers was not wearing a life jacket and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.