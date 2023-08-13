Deals
One killed in early morning boat crash in Lauderdale Co.

Location of Saturday's fatal boat crash
Location of Saturday's fatal boat crash(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Ala. (WAFF) -A man from Mississippi is dead following an early morning boat crash on Pickwick Lake in Lauderdale County Saturday.

State Troopers tell us 63 year old Ricky Rodgers of Iuka, Mississippi was killed when his fishing boat struck a support column on the Second Creek Bridge. That’s just north of Waterloo.

Troopers say Rodgers was not wearing a life jacket and was pronounced dead on the scene.

