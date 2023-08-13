Man arrested following stabbing in Morgan County

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says it’s arrested a man after a person was found stabbed outside Hartselle city limits.

It happened around 4:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Halbrooks Drive. Deputies say the victim’s injuries are not life threatening.

68 year old Fletcher Turney Jr. was arrested on the scene.

Investigators are not commenting on what led up to the incident.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.