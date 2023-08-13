Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Man arrested following stabbing in Morgan County

Fletcher Turney Jr.
Fletcher Turney Jr.(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says it’s arrested a man after a person was found stabbed outside Hartselle city limits.

It happened around 4:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Halbrooks Drive. Deputies say the victim’s injuries are not life threatening.

68 year old Fletcher Turney Jr. was arrested on the scene.

Investigators are not commenting on what led up to the incident.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
ALEA: Two dead in Colbert County single-vehicle crash
Tyron Ellison, 49
Male suspect arrested in connection to Church Street shooting
‘Justified and appropriate’: Florence Police release body cam footage, statement on viral...
‘Justified and appropriate’: Florence Police release body cam footage, statement on viral arrest video
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Fort Payne man drowns in Guam, family shares his story

Latest News

Location of Saturday's fatal boat crash
One killed in early morning boat crash in Lauderdale Co.
Fatal crash generic
ALEA: Two dead in Colbert County single-vehicle crash
Attorney Lee Merritt, a prominent civil rights attorney, is now representing Reggie Ray.
Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt representing alleged Riverfront brawl ‘chair wielder’
Multiple agencies worked together to round up the individuals all facing serious charges at a...
Eight people charged in connection to Jackson County drug bust