Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Madison Co. to repair cross drain near Old Railroad Bed Road, Aug. 14-17

lane closure
lane closure(MGN)
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County District Four is set to replace a cross drain under the roadway near Old Railroad Bed Road August 14 through 17.

Work will be near the address of 7072 Old Railroad Bed Road, between Ready Section Road and Pulaski Pike in the northwest area of Madison County.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route as lane closures will occur at various times throughout the week.

The repairs are slated to be complete by 4:00 p.m. August 17, weather permitting.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
ALEA: Two dead in Colbert County single-vehicle crash
Four teens arrested after altercation
4 juveniles arrested after altercation in Madison
Tyron Ellison, 49
Male suspect arrested in connection to Church Street shooting
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby
Multiple agencies worked together to round up the individuals all facing serious charges at a...
Eight people charged in connection to Jackson County drug bust

Latest News

The gunshot victim made his way to the Checkers restaurant on University Drive for help after...
Huntsville home burglary leads to man shot, fleeing scene to University Drive
Derrol Shaw
ADOC: Inmate arrested, Donaldson Correctional Facility remains on lockdown
A man from Mississippi is dead following an early morning boat crash on Pickwick Lake in...
One killed in early morning boat crash in Lauderdale Co.
WAFF AM Sunday 5:00-7:00am – Syncbak
4 juveniles arrested after altercation in Madison