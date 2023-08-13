Madison Co. to repair cross drain near Old Railroad Bed Road, Aug. 14-17

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County District Four is set to replace a cross drain under the roadway near Old Railroad Bed Road August 14 through 17.

Work will be near the address of 7072 Old Railroad Bed Road, between Ready Section Road and Pulaski Pike in the northwest area of Madison County.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route as lane closures will occur at various times throughout the week.

The repairs are slated to be complete by 4:00 p.m. August 17, weather permitting.

