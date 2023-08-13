Deals
Huntsville home burglary leads to man shot, fleeing scene to University Drive

The gunshot victim made his way to the Checkers restaurant on University Drive for help after being shot several streets away, per Huntsville PD.
By Kate Norum and Sean Dowling
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A home burglary early Sunday morning in Huntsville led to a man being shot at with non-life-threatening injuries, where he later fled the scene, per Huntsville Police.

HPD officers say they initially responded to a home on Hewitt Street for a burglary call shortly before 1:20 a.m. Officers were then dispatched to 4000 University Drive, a Checkers fast-food restaurant, for a call of a gunshot victim.

Investigators determined Troy Shawntell Fletcher, 42, was burglarizing the residence when he was shot. He has been charged with domestic violence-burglary due to his relationship with the burglary victim, police say.

He will be booked in the Madison County Jail once he is released from the hospital.

Huntsville Police say this was an isolated incident.

WAFF will update with more information as it becomes available.

