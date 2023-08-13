Dangerous Heat & Humidity This Afternoon | Severe Storms Possible Into the Evening

More heat and humidity is expected today with afternoon highs soaring into the mid and upper 90s. Feels-like temperatures though when you factor in the humidity will be more in the 110-115 degree range, so make sure you are staying hydrated and taking care of your pets. An Excessive Heat Warning and a Heat Advisory will be in effect for the area through Monday until 8 p.m. Some relief from the heat will be on the way with storms later this afternoon, but it may come at a price. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the majority of the Valley until 8 p.m. The highest threats for damaging wind gusts, small hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall will stay mainly north of the Tennessee River into the evening hours. Storms should wrap up after sunset and we’ll be trending much drier overnight. Overnight lows will stay rather warm and muggy in the low and mid 70s through Monday morning.

Expect patchy to dense fog for your early morning commute on Monday with yet again more heat and humidity carrying over from the weekend. Temperatures will skyrocket back in the mid and upper 90s, and heat indices will still be dangerous reaching the 102-112 degree mark. Most of us will stay relatively dry through the day, but storm chances will start to increase by your late evening and overnight hours as a cold front approaches the region. Some storms will be capable of becoming strong to severe through early Tuesday morning and main impacts include damaging winds and large hail.

The severe threat will be ending likely before daybreak on Tuesday and plan on just a few lingering showers for your early morning commute. The rest of your Tuesday will feature a break from the heat and humidity, but most importantly the storms. Afternoon highs will struggle to make it into the low 80s and with much lower humidity levels, it should feel quite comfortable. The best news of all...this much quieter and cooler weather pattern will be sticking around at least through Thursday.

