ADOC: Security incident at Donaldson Correctional Facility

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) -The Alabama Department of Corrections Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating a security incident that took place Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at the Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. The facility is currently on lockdown for the safety of staff and inmates, according to ADOC.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are assisting ADOC’s Law Enforcement Division in this investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

