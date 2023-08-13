Deals
A 48 First Alert | Excessive Heat & Humidity Today

First Alert Weather
Good morning! Patchy dense fog this morning will burn off quickly with mostly sunny conditions today. Despite a few storms in the forecast, today is all about the extreme heat in the forecast. With more sun today and less chance for storms, temps will rise quickly into the mid to upper 90s. Feel-like temps close to 110°. Stay hydrated and heat smart. Some relief with storms this afternoon, but the coverage will lack, and many areas will remain dry. If you do have a storm, heavy rain is expected. Tonight, a few clouds with patchy fog. Low 70s. Monday, still hot and humid. Temps again well into the 90s, feels-like temps close to 100°. A slight chance of a thunderstorms. Big weather pattern change starts Tuesday. Mostly sunny Tuesday through Thursday, high temps in the 80s. The humidity will be low. Overnight temps will be in the low to mid 60s! Temps warm up by Friday and for next weekend. Back to the low 90s and more humid with dry conditions.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning! Patchy dense fog this morning will burn off quickly with mostly sunny conditions today. Despite a few storms in the forecast, today is all about the extreme heat in the forecast. With more sun today and less chance for storms, temps will rise quickly into the mid to upper 90s. Feel-like temps close to 110°. Stay hydrated and heat smart. Some relief with storms this afternoon, but the coverage will lack, and many areas will remain dry. If you do have a storm, heavy rain is expected. Tonight, a few clouds with patchy fog. Low 70s.

Monday, still hot and humid. Temps again well into the 90s, feels-like temps close to 100°. A slight chance of a thunderstorms.

Big weather pattern change starts Tuesday. Mostly sunny Tuesday through Thursday, high temps in the 80s. The humidity will be low. Overnight temps will be in the low to mid 60s!

Temps warm up by Friday and for next weekend. Back to the low 90s and more humid with dry conditions.

