4 juveniles arrested after altercation in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Four juveniles are in custody after a brawl at the Insanity Skate Park in Madison Saturday night.

Police were initially called to the scene to respond to a report of shots being fired around 9:30 p.m.. Officers from Madison PD, Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Huntsville Police and Triana Police were all on scene. Police and emergency responders could not find a gunshot victim but did find about 200 people in the parking lot.

Four juveniles were arrested and will be charged with disorderly conduct as police continue to piece together what happened. Police also expect more charges to be filed.

This incident comes just two weeks after two teens were shot in the parking lot at Bridge Street Town Centre in Huntsville.

