Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Students officially move back into residence halls at UNA

WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
By Aria Pons
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today was the first move-in day for students at the University of North Alabama.

Move in started around 9 a.m. There was a crew of helpers to assist families from all organizations. Officials at UNA say the group consisted of resident assistants, church organizations and greek life. The group was there to unload cars and take students’ belongings to their rooms.

Parents were hugging their children goodbye. For some, this will be their first time apart. However...most students say they were more excited to start their future. In fact, freshman Paisley Williams said this could be the start of everything.

“I’ve been nervous for the past few weeks and so I think this week I’ve just been kind of ready to get everything going,” Williams said. “I’m kind of just ready to be independent and do my own thing and kind of find a place. So I’m excited for that.”

The first day of class is set for Wednesday, August 16.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Mary Todd, 21, is the fourth suspect charged in connection to the Montgomery riverfront brawl.
Woman arrested in connection to Montgomery riverfront brawl
WAFF 48 First Alert Weather: moderate rain, ponding on roadway expected throughout the morning
48 First Alert Weather: scattered showers could linger into the afternoon
Tree falls across the driveway of a home on Prospect Street in Florence
Multiple trees down across Tenn. Valley after evening storms

Latest News

WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Florence City Schools hosts school supplies giveaway as school starts back up
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Local shoals group helps to rehabilitate victims of human trafficking, prostitution and addiction
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Marshall County students could end up in court if caught vaping in school
Huntsville Police Department
HEMSI, HPD on scene of shooting on Church Street