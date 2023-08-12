Students officially move back into residence halls at UNA

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today was the first move-in day for students at the University of North Alabama.

Move in started around 9 a.m. There was a crew of helpers to assist families from all organizations. Officials at UNA say the group consisted of resident assistants, church organizations and greek life. The group was there to unload cars and take students’ belongings to their rooms.

Parents were hugging their children goodbye. For some, this will be their first time apart. However...most students say they were more excited to start their future. In fact, freshman Paisley Williams said this could be the start of everything.

“I’ve been nervous for the past few weeks and so I think this week I’ve just been kind of ready to get everything going,” Williams said. “I’m kind of just ready to be independent and do my own thing and kind of find a place. So I’m excited for that.”

The first day of class is set for Wednesday, August 16.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.